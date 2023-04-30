West Ham fear they are losing 30-year-old for only £5million

West Ham United face Premier League interest in Czech midfielder Vladimir Coufal this summer, according to reports.

The 30-year-old has as many as three English clubs looking at him ahead of the summer transfer window, and the Hammers are facing a situation where they could lose him due to his contract situation.

Coufal joined West Ham for £5million a few years ago, but could now end up losing him for free if they don’t manage to extend his contract.

This seems far from ideal, though it’s also smart business that they landed him for just £5m in the first place, as his value has surely risen since then.