West Ham star along with two others get kicked out of the national team for clubbing all night ahead of vital qualifier

West Ham star Vladimir Coufal is one of the three Czech Republic players to have been kicked out of the national team camp after “fundamentally violating” rules.

As per Croatian outlet ISport, the trio of Coufal, Jakub Brabec and Jan Kuchta went out clubbing all night instead of resting just two days before the decisive Euro 2024 qualifier clash against Moldova.

The manager upon finding out banished the three of them despite the importance of the upcoming game.

The Czech Football Association confirmed the news in a statement released on social media earlier today.

The statement read (via The Mirror):

“Three players of the national team fundamentally violated the internal rules of the national team on Saturday night. Jakub Brabec, Vladimír Coufal and Jan Kuchta left the national team meeting with immediate effect by decision of the national team management.”

Czech Republic only need to avoid a defeat in order to qualify for the Euros 2024. In a group consisting of Albania, Poland, Moldova, and Faroe Islands.

They currently sit 2nd with 12 points, 2 points behind group leaders Albania who have already qualified. A point against Moldova on Monday will be enough to send the Czechs through as well.