Reliable West Ham man with most Premier League assists from open play wants out in January

A 0-0 draw against Brighton last time out has kept West Ham in the top six of the Premier League, and ready for a shot at aiming for a finish in the Champions League places in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

David Moyes has once again done a remarkable job with the Hammers, notwithstanding a blip that the club had earlier in the season and which otherwise might’ve seen them even higher up the table at this point.

Alive and kicking in the Europa League too, this could end up being yet another vintage season for the east London outfit.

All is not well behind the scenes, however.

West Ham recently activated their one-year option on Vladimir Coufal who, according to Sky Sports, has the most assists from open play of any defender in the English top-flight this season.

Not only that, the outlet also mention that Coufal isn’t happy with the size of the new offer to him from West Ham and, as such, wants to leave at the earliest possible opportunity.

Such a scenario would be a huge blow to Moyes given that the right-back has been one of his most reliable players over the past couple of seasons.