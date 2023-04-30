Harry Kane has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur may have lost some of their “values” from the Mauricio Pochettino era.

After five years in charge and a Champions League final, Spurs decided to part ways with the Argentine in November of 2019.

Since then the club has appointed a number of managers, including the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. Ryan Mason will now be the club’s interim manager until the end of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Kane was asked about Pochettino’s time with Tottenham and said some of the values may have been lost since his departure.

He stated, “It’s impossible in football to just click your fingers and go back to the good times and say let’s just go back to what it was because every season is different, every situation is different. But then after that, there were some values at that time and some culture that really helped us achieve the things we did.

“So maybe we’ve lost part of that over the last few years and it’s about looking back at the good things we can take from that and try to implement that in the future.”

Despite being within a chance of getting Champions League football next season, the league standings don’t showcase the underwhelming season Spurs have had. They’ve only won once in their last six Premier League matches.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher labelled the club as a “disgrace” following their 6-1 hammering at the hands of Newcastle United last weekend when speaking on their coverage of the clash (as quoted by FourFourTwo).

With Spurs on the hunt for a new permanent manager, securing someone who can bring assurance to the likes of Kane will be essential.

There have been talks of Kane potentially leaving the North London-based outfit, earlier this week German outlet Bild claimed he’s on the shortlist of Bayern Munich.

With his future potentially up in the air, we suspect that the quality of the new manager acquired by Spurs could have a big impact on the England striker’s future.