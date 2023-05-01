Man City make decision on Erling Haaland’s future with Real Madrid waiting for superstar

Man City are preparing to open talks with Erling Haaland over a new contract as Real Madrid plan to make a move for the striker during the summer of 2024.

The Norwegian has been a hit since moving to the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund before this season and is spearheading City’s charge for the treble.

Haaland went level with the highest goalscoring tally in a single Premier League season on Sunday with his goal against Fulham making it 34 for the campaign so far. Overall, the Norway international has bagged 50 goals across the 44 matches he has played and Man City now want to reward him for his efforts.

According to Football Insider, the Manchester club are now ready to open talks over a new deal with Haaland as the Premier League leaders look to fend off any interest from Real Madrid.

Haaland’s current deal runs until the summer of 2027, but City want to extend his stay by another two years, states the report.

Haaland’s current contract initially included a release clause worth £150m which was scheduled to become active in 2024, however, that was removed when Pep Guardiola signed a two-year contract extension with City last November.

That release clause was being targetted by Real Madrid but according to AS, the Norway international is still their top priority for that summer as they look to replace Karim Benzema with one of the sport’s biggest superstars.