The team news for the clash between Arsenal and Chelsea is in with Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starting against their respective former sides.

Arsenal will be desperate to do the league double over their London rivals this season and need a win to keep their title hopes alive, but Chelsea won’t be beaten easily with plenty of pride at stake.

Mikel Arteta makes three changes to the Arsenal side that lost to Manchester City last week, with Jakub Kiwior coming in for Rob Holding and Jorginho and Leandro Trossard replacing Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli respectively.

Frank Lampard is still aiming for his first win in his second stint as Chelsea boss and he switches to a back four and makes two changes from the loss to Brentford, as Noni Madueke and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replace Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher.

Can the Gunners get the win to maintain their title hopes or will Chelsea come in and bring their charge to an end? Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

