Manchester United send scouts to watch Serie A star as transfer battle hots up

Manchester United have reportedly recently sent scouts to keep an eye on the performances of Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

The Red Devils seem to be among a number of potential suitors keeping tabs on the former Chelsea forward after his revival in his two seasons in Serie A.

Gazzetta dello Sport state that Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain have been keeping an eye on Abraham, while his former side Chelsea could also have the option to buy him back.

With United in need of a top signing up front to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford, it certainly makes sense to keep a proven goal-scorer like Abraham in mind, even if he never quite lived up to expectations during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham looks like he’s improved a lot and benefited from his time in Italy, so United could do a lot worse than take a gamble on him if other options don’t work out for them this summer.

Roma surely won’t want to let a key player go, but one imagines Abraham may feel he has unfinished business and a point to prove in English football.