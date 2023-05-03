European superpower enters the race for Tottenham’s Harry Kane

This summer could be the one where Harry Kane leaves Tottenham and frontrunners Man United will be worried as a European superpower has now entered the race for the England international.

According to AS, Real Madrid are interested in the 29-year-old and could make a move for the superstar during the upcoming window.

Kane has one year remaining on his current Spurs deal and a transfer will likely cost any interested party over £100m. Karim Benzema’s contract expires in Madrid at the end of next season, therefore, that was being tipped as the time when Los Blancos would move for another striker.

The problem for Real Madrid is that Kane will likely want to stay in England and try and become the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer.

A report from German outlet BILD, stated that Bayern Munich have cooled their interest in Kane as a result of this. The German champions recently spoke to the striker’s father and got the impression that the Tottenham star would prefer to stay in England with Man United being the main club linked to the striker.

Old Trafford is the most likely destination for the England star should he leave Tottenham this summer but Real Madrid now seems to be an option should the 29-year-old be willing to leave the Premier League.