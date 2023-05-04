Manchester United, Newcastle want £61.6m star who has amazed Ten Hag with his performances

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to the Argentine version of AS, Newcastle United and Manchester United are keen on the player.

Apparently, the Magpies are looking to bring in a quality partner for Bruno Guimarães and they have identified the World Cup winner as a potential target.

On the other hand, Manchester United defeated Brighton in the FA Cup recently and manager Erik ten Hag was amazed with the performance of Mac Allister.

Both clubs have the financial resources to sign the player, and it remains to be seen where he has up.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key player for club and country this season. He helped Argentina win the World Cup back in December and he has excelled in the Premier League as well.

Apparently, Brighton will demand €70 million for the midfielder this summer.

Both Newcastle and Manchester United are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification and Mac Allister is likely to be tempted to join them.

The 24-year-old will feel that this is the right time for him to take the next step in his career, and he will be hoping to join the club in the Champions League. The Argentine certainly has the quality to succeed at the highest level and a move to Manchester United or Newcastle will give him the platform to challenge for trophies.

Mac Allister is already well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the two clubs next season.