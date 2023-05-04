One of the success stories of the Premier League season has certainly been the way in which Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side have risen to the upper echelons of the English top-flight.

Playing the attractive football that Howe has been known for throughout his career, the Magpies have been a breath of fresh air.

But for a mid-season wobble, they may well have been ending the season higher than they’re likely to, and a Carabao Cup final defeat against Man United will have hurt, however, clear progress has been made and with a Champions League campaign expected next season, Howe will have to strengthen again.

With that in mind, and assuming the club will continue following a policy of evolution rather than revolution, there are few players that could come in and immediately make the team better.

One that could is Bruno Guimaraes’ international team-mate, Raphinha, who currently plies his trade in Barcelona.

The Brazilian has flattered to deceive with the Catalans, and it’s believed that the former Leeds United man could well be surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou.

? NOTICIA @JijantesFC El Barça ha recibido una propuesta verbal del Newcastle por Raphinha El club inglés estaría dispuesto a ofrecer una cifra de alrededor de 80M€ por el jugador brasileño ? ¡Lo contamos en https://t.co/OGW0AKAWMl! — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) May 3, 2023

According to Jijantes’ Gerard Romero, Newcastle have already let Barcelona know that they’re willing to offer €80m/£71m for the player, which would smash their current transfer record.

It may well be that the Spanish league giants find that type of offer too tempting to turn down as they look to strengthen their own squad whilst easing themselves out of a debt that once stood at over a billion euros according to ESPN.