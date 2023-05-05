Manchester United are looking to sign the Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has caught the attention of Erik ten Hag with his performances for the Bundesliga club this season and Manchester United are currently in advanced negotiations to sign him.

A report from SportBILD claims that the defender has attracted interest from Spanish clubs as well but he is keen on a move to the Premier League this summer.

Manchester United currently have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the right-backs. While Dalot has done reasonably well, Wan-Bissaka has proven to be quite underwhelming going forward and he could be sold at the end of the season.

Ten Hag needs to add more depth and quality to the position and Frimpong would be a superb long-term acquisition. The Dutchman is better than Dalot going forward and he could add a new dimension to the club’s attack.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Manchester United will be a tempting proposition for the young defender and he could develop into a key player for Manchester United.

Frimpong has nine goals at 10 assists to his name across all competitions this season.

The 22-year-old is likely to compete with Dalot for the starting spot next season, and he will fancy his chances of holding down a place in the starting lineup.

The Dutchman is a massive talent with a big future ahead of him and working with a top-class coach like Erik ten Hag could help him develop into a world-class player.