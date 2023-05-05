Victor Osimhen has said that he is not thinking about his future away from Napoli following Gli Azzurri’s Serie A title win yesterday.

Napoli drew 1-1 with Udinese yesterday evening, as an Osimhen equaliser gave the Naples side the point they needed to be crowned Serie A Champions for the first time in 33 years.

Osimhen’s 52nd-minute strike was his 22nd of the league campaign as he continued to prove just why he is being courted by some of Europe’s biggest teams.

Florian Plettenberg reported a few days ago that Chelsea and Manchester United are two clubs mainly linked with the Nigerian this summer, but with Napoli said to be holding out for £150million for the 24-year old, it remains to be seen whether he truly will be on the move this summer.

However, during Napoli’s title win celebrations yesterday, Osimhen insisted to DAZN (via The Mirror) that a move this summer is not something that’s on his mind as he revelled in his side’s achievement.

“Future? Now I want to enjoy this historic moment, this is not the time to think about my future. I will forever be grateful to this league, to this competition.

“As I always say, I am learning the role of a striker and with Napoli it was immediately good emotions. I feel I have improved a lot, thanks especially to Luciano Spalletti and his staff, they gave me the confidence to be able to grow and score a lot of goals.”

Having now won the league with five games to spare, Osimhen can relax until the summer, when his phone will start to ring non-stop with plenty of offers for his services. Will it be United, will it be Chelsea or will he remain with Napoli? That is a question nobody has the answer to.