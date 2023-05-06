Chelsea fans boo substitute attacker and sing at anti-Todd Boehly chant

Chelsea have travelled to the south coast to take on Bournemouth for Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game.

After suffering an abysmal season that has seen them crash out of every major competition and win just 10 domestic games, the Blues came into today’s game in 12th place in the table.

And although the team’s season is all but over, finishing strongly will be the minimum that interim manager Frank Lampard demands.

Responding by taking the lead during today’s game at the Vitality Stadium through a first-half goal from midfielder Conor Gallagher, Chelsea appeared on course to win their first game since mid-March.

However, a quick equaliser from Matias Vina once again heaped the pressure back on the Londoners.

Consequently, with the match now in its second half and looking to take the lead for the second time this afternoon, Lampard opted to bring on Raheem Sterling in place of Mykhailo Mudryk with just under 30 minutes to play.

And according to the Daily Mail’s Rob Draper, the matchday going Chelsea fans in attendance were not happy with the Ukrainian’s replacement and booed Sterling’s introduction.

Not only that but Blues fans were then heard chanting former owner Roman Abramovich’s name – a clear indication that their patience with new owner Todd Boehly is wearing thin.