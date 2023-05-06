Journalist wary of Bayern Munich’s links to Aston Villa hitman

Aston Villa should be ‘very worried’ about Bayern Munich’s reported pursuit of striker Ollie Watkins.

That’s according to transfer expert Dean Jones, who believes Watkins, 27, to Bayern Munich would be ‘quite a good signing’.

Despite being rumoured to be in contention for a new and improved contract (The Athletic), The Sun recently reported that Villa’s number 11 is on Thomas Tuchel’s summer shortlist with the Bavarians considering a £60m offer.

Interest in Watkins is not surprising, not only does the Torquay-born forward have just two years left on his deal, but he has enjoyed an excellent campaign and is the Premier League’s eighth top goalscorer with 14 goals.

Consequently, linked with a massive move to the Bundesliga, there is mounting speculation that Watkins could be a genuine contender to replace Robert Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena.

And speaking about the possibility of seeing the 27-year-old quit Villa Park in favour of a transfer to one of Europe’s biggest clubs, Jones, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “I think if Bayern are genuinely looking at Watkins, then I would be very worried if I was attached to Aston Villa.

“I think it would be quite a good signing. It wouldn’t be an obvious one by any means. That’s probably why there will be more doubts around this.”

During his three years with the Villians, Watkins, who made his senior international debut for England in 2021, has scored 42 goals in 112 games in all competitions.