Liverpool are closing in on a move for the Argentine international Alexis Mac Allister at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old central midfielder has been on the radar for a while now and to TuttoMercatoWeb claims that Liverpool have now secured an agreement in principle with Brighton after overnight talks.

The Premier League giants will shell out a fee in the region of €60 million and the player will sign a five-year contract at Anfield.

Mac Allister has been a key player for Brighton and he helped his country win the World Cup in December.

The technically gifted midfielder will look to establish himself as a key player for Jurgen Klopp next season. Liverpool are set to lose players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner on free transfers this summer and they must look to bring in multiple reinforcements in order to replace the outgoings adequately.

Mac Allister should prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them. The 24-year-old will add creativity and flair in the middle of the park. The Reds have missed a player like him for quite some time and the Argentine international could make a big difference for them in the middle of the park.

Mac Allister is entering his peak years and he is likely to improve further with experience and coaching. Working with a world-class manager like Klopp will only help him develop further.

Liverpool have had a disappointing season this year and they will be hoping to get back to challenging for the league title once again. Players like Mac Allister will certainly help to bounce back strongly next season.