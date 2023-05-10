Liverpool scouts watched 28-year-old Ligue 1 ace with 12 goal contributions on Saturday

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Lens midfielder Seko Fofana.

The 28-year-old was in action when Lens picked up a 2-1 victory over Marseille at the weekend and a report from 90 Min claims that Liverpool scouts were in attendance to watch the midfielder in action.

Fofana can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as the central midfielder and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool.

The Reds are looking to bring in middle reinforcements especially with players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner set to leave on free transfers.

Fofana is an experienced midfielder who has done well in Ligue 1 and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. Apart from his defensive qualities, the 28-year-old will add goals and creativity to the side as well. The 28-year-old has seven goals and five assists across all competitions this season.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal at the end of the season. The midfielder has a contract with Lens until the summer of 2025 and he could be tempted to join the Premier League club if there is a concrete offer on the table.

He has already showcased his qualities in the French league and the opportunity to play in England will be a tempting proposition. It would be a major step up in his career as well.

Liverpool have a proven track record of competing for major trophies under Jurgen Klopp and Fofana will fancy his chances of winning some silverware at Anfield if the move goes through.