Erling Haaland is having a season to remember.

Although only playing his first campaign in England, the Norweigan striker has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water.

Already beating Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s long-standing record for most Premier League goals (34) scored in a single season, Haaland, 22, is set to go down in the league’s history books.

Consequently, after an almost-flawless season, Manchester City are edging closer to lifting the treble; something that hasn’t been achieved since Manchester United did it in 1999, and should the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League end up in the Etihad’s trophy cabinet, Haaland, in particular, will bank an eye-watering sum in bonuses.

According to a recent report from talkSPORT, beating Arsenal to the Premier League title would see Haaland pocket £1m; the same bonus he will collect if the Cityzens go on to lift their first-ever Champions League.

If the side also beat rivals Manchester United to the FA Cup on June 3, their number nine will bank an additional £350,000, and he will receive the same once he is confirmed as the Premier League’s Golden Boot winner.

The final bonus up for grabs is the Ballon d’Or – if Haaland were to be crowned the world’s best player, he will bank another £1m.

In total, and in line with his contract, the Norweigan has the chance of earning just shy of an additional £4m in bonuses this year.