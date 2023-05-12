Everton looking to raid Premier League rivals for 24-year-old ace

Everton are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements at the end of the season.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Toffees are keen on signing Mohammed Salisu from Southampton.

Southampton are currently at the bottom of the table and they are favourites to go down to the Championship. They will lose a number of key players in the summer and Salisu is certainly one of them. The 24-year-old will not want to play in the second division with Southampton and he will want to stay in the top flight.

Everton are clearly prepared to provide him with an exit route and the defender is likely to cost around £20 million.

The Toffees have been quite vulnerable at the back this season, conceding 53 goals in the league so far. It is clear that they will have to tighten up at the back and Salisu could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 24-year-old has the ability to succeed in the Premier League and a move to Everton would be the ideal next step in his career.

Mohammed Salisu in action for Southampton
Everton are currently fighting for their place in the Premier League next season and they will be hoping to finish the season strongly and keep their status intact as a top-flight club.

Meanwhile, Salisu is still only 24 and he is likely to develop further with coaching and experience. The £20 million fee could prove to be a bargain in the long run if the 24-year-old manages to fulfil his potential with Everton.

