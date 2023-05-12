“Really ambitious” – Pundit tips EPL newcomers to want £98m Chelsea star

Vincent Kompany may ask the Burnley board to try and sign Romelu Lukaku.

That is the view of ex-Liverpool attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore, who believes Kompany would love to be reunited with his former international teammate.

Despite returning to Chelsea just two years ago in a deal worth a whopping £98m (Sky Sports), Lukaku, 29, after falling out with the club, found himself back on loan with Inter Milan this season.

And although the striker has already reached double figures in his second spell for the Nerazzurri, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian giants will not pursue a permanent deal for the Belgian this summer.

What has Stan Collymore said about Romelu Lukaku?

Consequently, set to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, Lukaku faces an uncertain future, and although the Blues are likely to offload the 29-year-old, Collymore believes the powerful forward will have plenty of suitors, including Kompany’s newly-promoted Burnley.

“I just cannot see how the Blues can reintegrate Lukaku back into their squad next season; they have to cut their losses and get rid this summer,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Although his reputation may have suffered following his public fallout with Chelsea, he will still have a lot of suitors. He’s only 29 years old, could be playing in a Champions League final next month and Chelsea will know they stand no chance of getting back the £98m they paid Inter Milan for him two years ago.

“If he fancies staying in the Premier League, apart from potentially being offered to West Ham in a part-ex deal for Rice, I wonder if Vincent Kompany may ask the Burnley board to have a go.

“Kompany knows Lukaku very well, not only from playing against him in the Premier League but also from their time representing Belgium. I’m not saying it will happen, but I could definitely see the newly-promoted club trying something really ambitious.”

