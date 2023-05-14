David Moyes could make move for 21-year-old Arsenal forward

The future of Folarin Balogun is still up in the air as the youngster looks set to leave Arsenal in the summer with several clubs interested.

According to Football Transfers, West Ham are one club in the Premier League interested in the striker as the Hammers want to add one to their squad ahead of the new season.

The signing of Gianluca Scamacca has not worked out for the London club and the report says Moyes is a big fan of the idea of Balogun leading the line at West Ham next season.

However, it is also uncertain if Moyes will be the manager or not, and that could jeopardise any hopes Balogun had of moving to the Premier League club.

The 21-year-old has been immense this season on loan at Reims and it has earned him a lot of attention. Arsenal could get a nice fee off the back of this campaign for the striker but what shirt he wears next season, remains to be seen.