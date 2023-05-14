Liverpool’s negotiations over the transfer of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister are now very far along as they look ready to strike a deal for around £70million.

Manchester United and Arsenal also have an interest in the Argentina international, but it seems Liverpool have moved into the strongest position, according to the Daily Mirror.

Mac Allister has been superb for Brighton this season, while his performances at the World Cup were also key to helping Argentina win the tournament in Qatar.

Midfield has been a problem position for Liverpool this season, with players like Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho looking past their best, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both out of contract this summer.

Mac Allister looks ideal to help strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s side in that area of the pitch, though it also makes sense that the Mirror claim Man Utd and Arsenal want him as well.

Arsenal have had a fine season but could narrowly miss out on the Premier League title, so there’s probably room for them to make a few little changes, even if it’s hard to find an obvious weakness in their side.

Mac Allister could perhaps be an upgrade on the ageing Granit Xhaka, and would at the very least give Mikel Arteta more depth in his squad as he prepares for the added fixture burden of being in the Champions League next season.

United, meanwhile, surely need to think about replacing the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay, while Christian Eriksen isn’t getting any younger and probably wasn’t intended to be a particularly long-term option in midfield.