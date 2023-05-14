Manchester United are said to be reigniting their interest in France and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

That’s according to L’Equipe, with the player’s contract set to expire at the end of the season. This would mean that Rabiot wouldn’t cost the Red Devils a single penny.

Man United were interested in the Frenchman last summer and he looked set to sign, with Sky Sports News claiming a deal had been agreed between the two parties.

However, the signing didn’t happen and he remained at Juventus through the 2022/23 campaign. The 28-year-old has played 28 times in Serie A this season and has 11 goal contributions.

Erik ten Hag’s side needs bolstering in the midfield area and picking up the France international on a free would be a good bit of business. He is an improvement on some of the options in that role including Fred and Scott McTominay.

Rabiot certainly has a very respectable pedigree playing for Paris-Saint Germain before he joined the Old Lady a number of years ago.

A big factor could be what kind of midfielder does the Dutchman want at Old Trafford? Perhaps he would prefer to bring in younger options so that he can build them up to be long-term servants for the club.