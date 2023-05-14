Video: Pervis Estupinan with a great finish to make it 3-0 against Arsenal

Pervis Estupinan has put the cherry on top for Brighton with a brilliant finish to score the away side’s 3rd of the game.

The full-back’s goal came after Aaron Ramsdale parried a shot from Undav only for it to fall for Estupinan, who fired home from 10 yards out.

Watch the goal below:

Roberto De Zerbi’s side put in yet another outstanding display securing a stunning away win as they continue their fight for a chance to play in Europe next season.

Meanwhile it proved to be devastating for Arsenal’s title charge with Manchester City now 4 points ahead of them with a game in hand.