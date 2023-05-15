Video: Surprise Liverpool star scores sensational quickfire brace vs Leicester

Curtis Jones has just scored a sensational brace in Liverpool’s clash with Leicester at the King Power as the Reds are now in full control of the match.

The match was not full of clear-cut chances up until the deadlock was broken but then two goals came in the space of three minutes.

Jones netted from a Salah cross after 33 minutes and then produced a sensational second just three minutes later. Liverpool produced a slick passage of play before the midfielder turned and hit the ball wonderfully to score a brace.

The goals were only Jones’ second and third of the season which makes this brace a surprise.

