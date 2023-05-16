Pep Guardiola gives impressive five-word response to Man City’s potential treble

Just six fixtures stand between Manchester City and the treble.

Despite leading the Premier League for just 14 days in total so far, the Cityzens are on the brink of winning their seventh Premier League title.

Fellow title challengers Arsenal have seen their hopes of lifting their first domestic title since 2004 all but disappear after just two wins from their last seven games allowed Pep Guardiola’s men to take over.

Consequently, with the blue half of Manchester now just one domestic win away from being crowned this season’s Premier League champions, and the prospect of a Champions League semi-final second-leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday coming up, as well as an FA Cup final against rivals Manchester United next month, the side’s hope of securing the treble is beginning to gather pace.

The landmark treble has only ever been achieved by one team before. Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United side did it in 1999. The Red Devils, after already lifting the FA Cup, were crowned champions of England and Europe after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s remarkable late winner against Bayern Munich sealed an unprecedented trophy haul.

But looking to equal their bitter rival’s 24-year-long achievement, Guardiola’s men will feel they may not have a better chance than this season.

And speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, Guardiola, when asked if his legacy depends on the Cityzens lifting all three major trophies, gave an emphatic answer.

“My legacy is exceptional already,” the Spaniard said, as quoted by The Athletic’s Sam Lee.

