Video: Thierry Henry’s hilarious reaction to mistake on CBS broadcast

Arsenal FC
Posted by

The CBS team made up of Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards has become a hit with football fans around the world and the group have had another funny moment on their Champions League broadcast on Tuesday night.  

Standing pitchside for the Champions League semi-final clash between Inter Milan and AC Milan, Abdo made a mistake by mentioning Fox Sports rather than CBS Sports and it prompted some hilarious reactions from the trio of pundits.

Henry’s reaction to the blunder was the funniest of the trio as the former Arsenal star simply walked away whilst Carragher teased the host about being fired.

