Journalist Dean Jones believes that Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez deserves a salary of £200k per week.

According to Spotrac, Martinez’s current weekly salary is £120,000. He joined the Red Devils last summer from Ajax for a fee of £56.7 million.

The Argentine has played 27 league games this season and has scored once thus far. In addition, he’s also helped Man Untied keep eight Premier League clean sheets.

Unfortunately, the defender suffered an injury against Sevilla last month and won’t play for the remainder of the season.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones explained why the 25-year-old deserves a new and improved salary at Old Trafford.

He stated, “He really deserves to be heading towards the £200k-a-week mark anyway, based on what we’ve seen and the way that this team is going to continue to evolve.

“He’ll be back next season, and I think that any success that United have is going to be built upon characteristics and the leadership that he shows from the back.”

When the centre-back came to Man United, some had already written him off before he’d even kicked a ball due to his height. But it’s safe to say he’s won them over and thoroughly impressed this season.

Former Red Devils captain Roy Keane praised his “character and his desire” earlier in the 2022/23 campaign as quoted by the Daily Mail.

There’s a case to be made that Martinez has been one of the, if not the best signing made this season by manager Erik ten Hag.