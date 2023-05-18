Manchester United very much in the race to sign attacker with 38 goal contributions

Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos has been in impressive form this season and a number of Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him.

A report from the Portuguese publication Record (h/t SportWitness) claims that Manchester United are currently front-runners to sign the player and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils come forward with an official bid for the player at the end of the season.

Ramos has 26 goals and 12 assists to his name across all competitions and he would be a solid long-term acquisition for Manchester United. The Red Devils need to bring in a quality partner for Marcus Rashford in the attack.

The England international has carried the Manchester United attack all season and he needs more support from his teammates.

Ramos has the potential to develop into a top-class striker, and he has proven himself with Benfica all season. He managed to score a memorable hat-trick with his country in the recently concluded World Cup as well.

Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to pull off the transfer and they should look to get the deal done in the coming months.

The Red Devils will be hoping to challenge for the league title and the Champions League next year and they need more quality and depth in their squad.

Signing a proven goalscorer should be a top priority for them and Ramos put be a superb long-term investment. He could sort out the Manchester United attack for the foreseeable future.