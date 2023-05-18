Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a new deal for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is in very advanced stages.

It’s been previously reported by The Telegraph that has agreed on terms for a new deal at Old Trafford.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano gave an update on the latest surrounding the Spaniard’s potential new deal.

He stated, “They wanted to reduce his salary but, at the same time, to have a different structure with the contract – maybe a longer contract with a different structure of the salary – so this is the discussion, but it’s now very, very advanced.

“De Gea wants to stay and Manchester United want to keep De Gea, so the idea is to continue together. I think Erik ten Hag has been very, very clear on that. It’s about the final clauses and then it will be completed soon.”

The Red Devils signed him back in the summer of 2011 from Atletico Madrid by former legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Since that move, he’s been their number one for a number of years and has kept 189 clean sheets from 541 appearances in all competitions.

Ferguson recently praised De Gea for breaking the club’s clean sheet record. He said to the Spanish stopper “you deserve it”, as quoted by 90Min.com.

Current manager Erik ten Hag has a big decision to make when it comes to his number one. Does he stick with his current first choice, or does he look to add more competition in the summer? It’s a topic that divides opinion amongst the Red Devils supporters.