Journalist Paul Brown has urged Tottenham Hotspur to appoint current Brentford boss Thomas Frank as their new manager.

Spurs are without a permanent manager since they parted ways with Antonio Conte back in March. Meanwhile, Frank’s Bees are currently 9th in the league and are still in with a shout to get European football next season.

In fact, the 49-year-old has been recently linked with the club. TalkSport has reported that he’s on their list of candidates.

He stated, “I think Thomas Frank deserves a shot at a big six club. I think he has proven that he has what it takes to be successful in the Premier League. What he’s done at Brentford has been magnificent.

“A lot of the work that’s gone on there has been all about the recruitment team and a lot of the other stuff, but I think he would play the right kind of football and he would get the best out of the players at Spurs if he was given a chance there.”

The Bees manager has certainly done a very stellar job, he’s arguably one of the best managers in the club’s entire history.

What makes it more impressive is he’s done it on a very limited budget. Brentford doesn’t have the financial facilities that a lot of Premier League teams do.

Perhaps that’s a factor that could be very attractive for the Spurs board.