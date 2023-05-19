BT Sport’s Champions League host Jake Humphrey makes surprising announcement ahead of the final

It’s been quite the week in the Champions League, and that also applies to the coverage from English broadcaster, BT Sport, soon to be rebranded to TNT Sport.

After a relatively mundane second-leg of the semi-final between Milan and Internazionale, where the latter confirmed their place, the broadcaster hit the jackpot on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City’s semi-final second-leg against reigning Champions League holders, Real Madrid, was finely poised at one apiece, however, on the night, there was very definitely only one team in it.

Los Blancos were battered, physically and metaphorically, all over the pitch and for the entire 90 minutes.

It’s difficult to recall a match in the premier European competition that was as one sided as City’s 4-0 victory, with perhaps only Barcelona’s demolition of Man United in the 2011 final beating in for performance levels and sheer dominance.

Pep Guardiola was in charge of both winning sides of course and his side now stand one win away from their first ever Champions League title.

BT Sport’s Jake Humphrey will be there to see it and guide the viewers through the discussion points as immaculately as he’s done for the past 10 years, but then, perhaps with the re-brand in mind as well as his own personal projects, he’s going to disappear off our screens.

I also feel blessed to have shared the screen with legends of the game and incredible broadcasters, who have become friends. Thank you all. ?? When I joined BT in 2013 I didn’t have children, Whisper Group was in its infancy and I didn’t even know what a podcast was! — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) May 19, 2023

Stepping back from BT will allow me space to pursue other projects and fulfil other ambitions. I'm excited.

To everyone that's watched and commented, both good and bad (!), thank you! It's been a blast…× pic.twitter.com/hQuxyTKU2W — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) May 19, 2023

Champions League football viewing in England won’t ever be the same again.