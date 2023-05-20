West Ham United have managed to reach the finals of the UEFA Europa Conference league where they will take on Fiorentina.

The Hammers will look to go all the way in the tournament and win the competition this year. A win in the final would not only ensure their place in the Europa League next season, but it would also bring in important revenue.

According to reports, West Ham could bank a sum of around £65 million from european competitions since 2021 if they manage to win the final. Nearly £40 million of that income has already been secured and qualification for the Europa League group stages will bring in a further £19.7 million.

West Ham have had a disappointing league campaign, but they are clearly doing well in Europe and they will be hoping to win a trophy this season.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can use the income from their european exploits and improve the squad during the summer transfer window.

The Hammers are a big club capable of fighting for trophies, and they will be expected to improve on their league performances this season.