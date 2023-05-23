Newcastle player snubbed in Matchday programme team picture set for exit

Ryan Fraser looks certain to leave Newcastle United in the summer transfer window after the Scottish attacker was excluded from the Magpies’ latest Matchday Programme team picture.

Fraser last featured for Newcastle against Everton back in October 2022, and after confirming the former Bournemouth winger has been instructed to train with the side’s under-21s, this latest snub all but guarantees he will be sold.

The team image, which was provided to fans pre-Leicester City on Monday night, showed all the team’s first-team players, including Chris Wood and Jonjo Shelvey, who both joined Nottingham Forest in January, but Fraser was nowhere to be seen.