Pochettino ‘keen’ on bringing 19-year-old star to Chelsea with summer move planned

It’s sure to be a busy summer at Chelsea with Mauricio Pochettino, once he has been confirmed as manager, needing to get to work quickly in the transfer market.

In order for any new signings to be made, an agreement with Todd Boehly needs to be reached quickly as to which players are going to be allowed to depart, bearing in mind that some of them may have been those that have recently been tied down to long contracts.

Chelsea supporters and indeed Boehly himself need to allow the Argentinian time to work and not expect an immediate upturn in results and performances.

If he’s given that courtesy, then as Pochettino showed whilst at Tottenham, he can get a squad singing his tune.

Of course, there will be players that he wants to bring in to put a stamp on the squad, and one of those could be Southampton’s young star, Romeo Lavia, according to Football Insider.

The outlet suggest that talks have been going on between the player and Chelsea for months, however his contract with the Saints doesn’t expire for a number of years and that means, even with Southampton having been relegated, they could still command a hefty fee for his services.

Boehly hasn’t been shy in backing his managers in the transfer market so finances may not be an issue.

Given that Pochettino is apparently ‘keen’ on signing the player, Lavia could find himself at Stamford Bridge next season.