‘I’m not going anywhere’ – Chelsea and Man United target wants to stay put at Barcelona

After winning the Spanish top-flight title for the first time in a few seasons, it’s completely understandable why players at Barcelona are not particularly interested at moving on from Xavi’s project.

The Catalans have gone off the boil in the last few games but have been head and shoulders above their domestic opponents throughout the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.

Indeed, until recently they had only conceded seven goals across the entire league campaign and the club would’ve smashed any existing defensive records to smithereens.

Taking their foot off the gas since winning the title has meant that, potentially, the only record that may remain available to Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the most clean sheets in a season.

He currently has 25 according to AS, and needs two more to beat the record held by Deportivo’s Francisco Liano in 1993/94.

More Stories / Latest News “We want more” – Bruno Fernandes speaks after Manchester United qualify for the Champions League ‘Totally devastated’ – Liverpool star says team has let fans down Liverpool set to move for 27-year old Bayern Munich defender

Liano also holds the record for least goals conceded in a Spanish league season with 18. Barca have conceded 16 so far but nine of those have come in the last six games per WhoScored.

The defence have been rock solid for the most part, and Jules Kounde has certainly done his bit to help his club get their hands on some long overdue silverware.

Given Barca’s financial plight, it had been speculated that Kounde could be allowed to leave the club because of how much he could command in the transfer market.

Para que quede claro : en ningún momento pidé para salir por lo tanto no me voy a ir a ningún lado. — Jules Kounde (@jkeey4) May 25, 2023

Sport reported the interest of both Man United and Chelsea, but the Frenchman’s message to those clubs and to Barca themselves was unequivocal.

‘To make it clear: at no time did I ask to leave, so I’m not going anywhere,’ he wrote on Twitter.