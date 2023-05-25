West Ham United are reportedly set to target a potential transfer move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer.

According to the Guardian, the Hammers are looking set to stick with David Moyes as manager and will back him in the transfer market with moves for exciting players like Palhinha.

The Portugal international has impressed at Craven Cottage this season and his strong performances have also seen him attract the interest of Liverpool, according to a recent report from Goal.

The Reds look in need of major signings in midfield, and it seems that Palhinha may be one of a number of names on their radar, but not necessarily a priority.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has named Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount as two top targets in that position for Liverpool, so that could perhaps help West Ham.

If Palhinha is to leave Fulham, he’ll surely want to play regularly, and that would probably be more likely at West Ham.

Moving to the Hammers would also give the 27-year-old the chance to keep on playing in London, which is unsurprisingly appealing for a lot of players.