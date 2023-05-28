Video: Lampard on course to lose another Chelsea match as Antony Gordon opens the scoring for Newcastle

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Different game, same old Chelsea, as Frank Lampard’s charges allowed Anthony Gordon to get into the six-yard box completely unchallenged to score his first goal for Newcastle.

The Magpies will have known before the start that a win at Stamford Bridge and Fulham being able to hold Man United at Old Trafford, would see Eddie Howe’s side finish in third.

It’s clear that they started with that in mind, whereas the Blues started the game, as they have with many others recently, looking like they were treading water.

