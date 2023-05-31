Manchester United informed on potential Harry Kane transfer alternative

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs being kept informed on the situation of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

The Serbia international looks to be facing an uncertain future at Juve after a slightly disappointing season, and it seems Man Utd are alongside Chelsea and Bayern Munich in showing an interest in him.

See below as journalist Fabrizio Romano tweets the latest on Vlahovic’s situation, hinting that Bayern are perhaps showing the strongest interest in him at the moment, with manager Thomas Tuchel a big fan of the 23-year-old, who has 14 goals in all competitions so far this season…

Vlahovi?, one of the names in Bayern list and really appreciated by Tuchel. ??? Chelsea and Man United are also well informed on the situation but it all depends on Juventus. Up to them. Dusan, always been in Bayern radar and remains there, as reported last week. https://t.co/yXPyaZ2UYY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2023

As explained by Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Man Utd also have an interest in Tottenham striker Harry Kane, but Vlahovic could make sense as an alternative as it looks like it’s going to be a big challenge to negotiate with Spurs.

Even if Vlahovic hasn’t quite been at his best at Juventus, he looked an outstanding young talent at Fiorentina not so long ago, so could surely revive his career with the right move this summer.

Erik ten Hag may feel he’s the right manager to get the best out of Vlahovic, who could end up being a useful option to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford up front.