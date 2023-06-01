Final decision expected on Sam Allardyce as Leeds takeover talks continue

For Sam Allardyce, who famously said in his opening press conference as Leeds manager that the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola were no better than he was, to still be in with a chance of taking the Yorkshire club forward after failing to win all four games he was in charge of is an interesting development.

Though age shouldn’t be any barrier to football management, as Roy Hodgson has shown at Crystal Palace, 68-year-old Allardyce’s tactics belong in the 1990s.

There was a time and a place when ‘Big Sam’s’ way of playing was not only de rigueur, but it was also hugely successful.

Sadly, for him at least, Premier League football has moved on and Allardyce has been left behind. Embarrassingly so too.

Thursday will apparently see a final decision made on whether he will continue with the club or not, according to The Telegraph, and the outlet suggest that he’s heading towards the exit door.

That may be with a potential takeover to 49ers Enterprises in mind, however, it’s also speculated that despite the club’s lack of success under Allardyce and his staff, they changed the mood about the place.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United learn the asking price for 15-goal target Real Madrid ready to make moves for Harry Kane if Benzema accepts ‘best proposal’ Pochettino risks wrath of Chelsea fans as star player is set to leave for Man City

Leeds therefore have to think very carefully about their next move. Dressing room equilibrium can’t be understated, and that may be the vital ingredient which helps push the team along in the Championship.

Given Allardyce’s experience in the league too, and the fact it’s less technical than the English top-flight and would arguably suit his style of play, would it really be the worst decision in the world to keep him on for 12 months?