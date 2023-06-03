Arsenal submit offer to sign 22-year-old defender this summer

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey in recent weeks.

It seems that the Gunners have now made their first move to sign the 22-year-old defender.

According to a report from Turkiye Gazetesi, Arsenal have submitted an offer to sign the 22-year-old defender in the region of around €20 million. Apparently, the Turkish outfit are holding out for a fee of around €25 million.

It is no surprise that Arsenal are looking to sign a quality right back this summer. They have had to use Ben White as the full-back all season but the former Brighton defender is more suited to a central role. White has been a reliable defender for Arsenal but the 22-year-old Galatasaray defender would be a much better option going forward.

Mikel Arteta should look to sign a specialist full-back this summer and Boey would be a quality long-term acquisition.

The 22-year-old has proven his quality in the Turkish league and he will be excited to make a step up in his career now. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be a tempting proposition. In addition to that, Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs around and they will be competing in the Champions League. They will be an attractive destination for most players.

Arsenal certainly have the financial resources to pay the reported €25 million asking price and they are probably looking to bring the price down with an initial offer. It will be interesting to see if the north London giants can finalise an agreement soon.