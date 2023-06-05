Chelsea star open to leaving club as Real Madrid prepare €60m offer

Real Madrid are preparing an offer of over €60m for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz as the La Liga giants set about trying to replace Karim Benzema.

It was announced on Sunday that the French superstar will be leaving the Spanish club at the end of the season when his contract expires and his decision has left Los Blancos without a forward heading into the new campaign.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Real Madrid are in talks over a deal worth between €50-€60m, plus bonus payments, and it is believed that the German star wants to move to the Bernabeu.

News #Havertz: As revealed yesterday and now confirmed: Package will be cheaper! ?? Talks about a total package of around €50-60m + bonus payments as Chelsea has to sell players! Havertz, strong connection with #CFC but he is open to leave towards #RealMadrid. @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/rUpEs9kIKa — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 5, 2023

For Chelsea, who are in the market for a striker themselves, the sale of Havertz could go a long way in funding that purchase. The Blues need to sell players after two huge windows last summer and in January, therefore, this is a transfer that could benefit all parties.

The 23-year-old is not a typical number nine and it looks like Real Madrid are in the market for a profile similar to Benzema. The German is not a huge goalscorer like the Frenchman and therefore, that will be something he needs to work on in Spain.

This will come as a surprise signing for a lot of people and it is one that seems to be getting closer.