Video: Jarrod Bowen scores 89th minute goal as West Ham retake lead in Europa Conference League final

With only one minute left on the clock in the Europa Conference League final as well as injury time, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen burst through to score his side’s second and win them their first European title since 1965.

The front man owes much to Lucas Paqueta who played a wonderful through ball to Bowen, and his finish was never in doubt.

It sent the usually calm and reserved David Moyes running down the touchline in jubilation and the West Ham fans in the stand went wild.

UNBELIEVABLE SCENES!! ? Jarrod Bowen writes himself in West Ham history to surely clinch glory with the last kick of the game!! ?#UECLfinal pic.twitter.com/W2b8zqfR8W — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 7, 2023

JARROD BOWEN BREAKS FIORENTINA HEARTS! ?? pic.twitter.com/TL4jbeew9z — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 7, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo