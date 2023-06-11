Man City set to tie defender down to new long-term contract following Champions League win

Man City will look to accelerate talks with Nathan Ake over a new contract in the coming weeks now that their historic treble-winning season has come to an end.

The Dutch defender has been exceptional for Pep Guardiola’s side this season having established himself on the left side of the Man City defence.

The City boss is believed to be very happy with the 28-year-old’s performances throughout the campaign and will now be rewarded with a new contract – adding to the two years left on the player’s current deal.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League champions will look to finalise a deal over the coming weeks and there are expected to be no issues on either side.

This is a big turnaround for Ake as the 28-year-old was close to returning to Chelsea last summer and was even the subject of approaches in January. However, the move collapsed and the rest is history for the Netherlands star.

Man City look likely to bring in another centre-back this summer with Josko Gvardiol said to be their number one target.

Should the RB Leipzig star arrive at the Etihad, that would certainly see Ake dropped to the bench, and City would will likely get the Dutch star tied down before bringing in a fresh face.