Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed that he received a message from Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson as he spoke after clinching the treble last night.

Guardiola’s side beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final, matching that stunning achievement by Man Utd back in 1998/99, with Guardiola admitting it’s an honour for him to now be up there alongside Ferguson.

See below as the Spanish tactician also said that the ex-Red Devils boss sent him a message before the game that he was touched by…

?? "It’s an honour to be alongside him." Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola shows his appreciation toward Sir Alex Ferguson after receiving a supportive message from him ahead of the final. ??pic.twitter.com/iISf5Zlj7e — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 11, 2023

Ferguson and Guardiola are clearly among the two all-time greats of football management, and it’s nice to see this mutual respect between them.