Video: Pep Guardiola reveals message from Sir Alex Ferguson after Man City match Man Utd treble

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed that he received a message from Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson as he spoke after clinching the treble last night.

Guardiola’s side beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final, matching that stunning achievement by Man Utd back in 1998/99, with Guardiola admitting it’s an honour for him to now be up there alongside Ferguson.

See below as the Spanish tactician also said that the ex-Red Devils boss sent him a message before the game that he was touched by…

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United considering move for Serie A star who’d be very keen on Old Trafford transfer
Man United identify David de Gea replacement but unwilling to pay €75m transfer fee
Ilkay Gundogan opens up about future plans following Champions League win

Ferguson and Guardiola are clearly among the two all-time greats of football management, and it’s nice to see this mutual respect between them.

More Stories Pep Guardiola Sir Alex Ferguson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.