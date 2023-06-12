Man United star yet to hold Ten Hag talks but meeting soon to determine future

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is yet to hold talks over his future at Old Trafford, but there is a plan for him to meet with Erik ten Hag soon to discuss the situation.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, there is a chance for Maguire to leave Man Utd this summer, which makes sense after the England international fell out of favour with Ten Hag in the season just gone.

It’s surely time for all parties to go their separate ways, with Maguire probably not likely to ever get to the level required of him to be a regular starter for United.

The 30-year-old could, however, surely start for a number of other Premier League clubs, so there shouldn’t be a shortage of interest in him this summer.

For now, however, Romano doesn’t have an update on any specific names ready to move for Maguire if a decision is made for him to be let go.

The meeting between Maguire and Ten Hag will happen soon and that looks set to be key, according to Romano.

He said: “As previously reported, there will be a meeting between Harry Maguire and Manchester United over his future.

“It hasn’t taken place yet, but this will happen soon. No clubs have been mentioned yet, but Erik ten Hag will speak to Maguire as it’s possible they will part ways this summer in case a good proposal arrives.”