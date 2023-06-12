Steven Gerrard ready to return to management with next club already deceided

Steven Gerrard looks set to return to management and will reportedly become the new coach of Saudi Pro League side Ettifaq.

The Saudis are looking to flex their financial might on the football world this year with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema already moving to the Middle Eastern country.

Other big-named stars are likely to follow over the coming weeks and Gerrard looks set to be a manager on the way to the country as he looks set to take over at Ettifaq.

The Dammam-based side finished seventh in the league last season, meaning the former Liverpool star has a lot of work to do with the team.

Steven Gerrard will be the new coach of Saudi Pro League side Ettifaq FC, per multiple reports ?? pic.twitter.com/Ne4CacOudC — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 12, 2023

This would be Gerrard’s first job since getting sacked by Aston Villa at the start of the season and it is an unusual place to return to management if he hopes to become the coach of Liverpool one day.

The 43-year-old has been linked with moves to Leeds United and Leicester City following their relegations from the Premier League and that would have made more sense for the former Villa boss.