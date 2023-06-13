Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea star’s future amid Arsenal & Real Madrid links

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz continues to face an uncertain future, with Fabrizio Romano giving us the latest on the Germany international’s situation in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Blues are seemingly open to letting Havertz go this summer, but it seems that their asking price is too high for Real Madrid as things stand, according to Romano.

The transfer news expert added that he’s not currently aware of interest from Arsenal, despite speculation to the contrary, though he did say that Chelsea hope for other suitors to join the race for the 24-year-old.

“Another forward facing an uncertain future this summer is Kai Havertz. Despite the interest of Real Madrid, it has become clear in the last few days that the club don’t plan to meet Chelsea’s asking price for the Germany international,” Romano explained.

“The Blues want around €60m and hope that other clubs will join the race, though I can’t confirm other names for the moment, despite rumours about interest from Arsenal.”

Havertz has struggled to hit top form at Stamford Bridge and a departure seems inevitable, though we’ll have to see who steps up their interest, or if CFC perhaps lower their demands for someone who’s been pretty out of form for a while now.

Real Madrid need to replace Karim Benzema in attack after his move to Saudi Arabia, but they’ll surely feel there are better-value options out there than Havertz.