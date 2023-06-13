World-class goalkeeper has no interest in playing for Chelsea

Chelsea are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer and one of the best in the world has no intention of moving to Stamford Bridge as the shot-stopper doesn’t want to play for the West London club.

Mauricio Pochettino has been told to give Kepa Arrizabalaga a chance next season, reports the Telegraph, but there is a scenario that could see both the Spanish goalkeeper and Edouard Mendy sold over the coming months.

The report states that Chelsea have identified Inter Milan’s Andre Onana and Mike Maignan of AC Milan to wear their number one shirt next season, but the French star has no intention of joining Chelsea this summer, reports Santi Aouna.

? Mike Maignan is NOT interested in joining Chelsea this summer! ? (Source: @Santi_J_FM) pic.twitter.com/mR1Sq0d5uR — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 13, 2023

Maignan has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in world football over the last few seasons and will be a target for several clubs looking to add a goalkeeper to their squads throughout the summer transfer window.

Chelsea is one club the France international does not want to play for but could another tempt the 27-year-old to leave AC Milan in the near future as his stock continues to rise around Europe.