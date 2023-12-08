Chelsea receive boost in their pursuit of £70 million-rated Serie A star

Mike Maignan has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world of football.

The 28-year-old has been the mainstay of the AC Milan team lately but he is considering parting ways with the club according to a report by 90min.

The French international has gone from strength to strength since joining Milan in the summer of 2021. He played a crucial role in their Serie A triumph a few years back. The 28-year-old is amongst the best in the world at this time and he is keen for his next contract to reward his progress.

But, according to the report, talks over a new deal haven’t gone according to plan. The 28-year-old current deal runs until the summer of 2026 and a new deal is unlikely to happen anytime soon. As a result, Maignan is considering his future and could end up making a move to Chelsea. The development will come as a boost for the Blues.

The goalkeeper could cost around £70 million if reports are to be believed.

The Blues wanted to acquire his services in the summer. But, they couldn’t manage to strike a deal with Milan. While they might have signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton in the summer, Chelsea remain interested in the French international and are being kept informed on the situation.

While Sanchez has done a decent job since arriving at the club, Chelsea don’t see him as their long-term number one. With Maignan considering parting ways with Milan, the Blues will surely look to make moves to land him at the club.