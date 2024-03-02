Brilliant England international could leave Arsenal in the lurch for Serie A adventure

Arsenal have had a great 2023/24 season so far, and are still in with a shout in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

At this stage it’s too difficult to say whether they will come up short in both competitions, win one or the other or win neither.

Whilst Mikel Arteta is in charge, however, one thing is abundantly clear. He will demand nothing less than 100 percent from his players in every single game from now until the end of the campaign.

The least that the Gunners can do is aim to win each game before worrying about their nearest rivals. For Arteta it will be about what they do on the pitch rather than Liverpool or Man City.

If either slip up, Arsenal need to be ready to pounce and that’s what makes this season’s title race so intoxicating. It really could go any one of the three ways if the status quo remains over the next few games.

Aaron Ramsdale could swap Arsenal for Milan

One player who couldn’t be faulted for not having too much interest in what happens next is England international keeper, Aaron Ramsdale.

The custodian was brushed aside when the North Londoners signed David Raya from Brentford and has barely had a look in since.

He might be about to turn the tables though.

AC Milan could make a move for Arsenal's English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale if French goalkeeper Mike Maignan leaves at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/3AisiSw1eN — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) March 1, 2024

According to Turkish journalist, Ekrem Konur, writing on X (formerly Twitter), Ramsdale could join AC Milan if Mike Maignan leaves at the end of the season.